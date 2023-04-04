The SBU has identified three Russian soldiers who raped a woman in the Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified three Russian soldiers who raped a Ukrainian woman a year ago during the seizure of part of the Kharkiv region. They are part of the 99th Artillery Regiment of the Russian Army.

The SBU reported this on April 4.

In the spring of 2022, Russian soldiers broke into a house in one of the settlements of the Kharkiv region, where the injured woman lived with her family. Threatening to shoot the family, they forced the woman to go with them. She was blindfolded so that she could not recognize the area. Taking advantage of the fact that the woman could not resist, the soldiers raped her one by one. The woman was injured, this was confirmed by the forensic medical examination.