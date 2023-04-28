Zelensky appointed ex-prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova as part-time ambassador of Ukraine to Liechtenstein

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova as part-time ambassador of Ukraine to the Principality of Liechtenstein.

This is evidenced by the presidential decree.

"To appoint Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Swiss Confederation Venediktova Iryna Valentynivna as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Principality of Liechtenstein on a concurrent basis," the document reads.