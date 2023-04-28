The European Commission will impose restrictions on the import of five goods from Ukraine

The European Union (EU) reached a compromise regarding the import of agricultural products from Ukraine — the European Commission prohibits the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed, sunflower and sunflower oil. Instead, the EU member states cancel the unilateral blockade.

RMF24 writes about it.

Such a ban will enter into force on June 6, when the current regime of duty-free trade with Ukraine will end. EU ambassadors voted for it.

In general, these five products account for 90% of all Ukrainian imports. At the same time, their transit remains permitted.

The European Commission will also conduct an investigation into milk, poultry meat and eggs from Ukraine, the import of which is being banned by Poland. If violations are found there, import duties will be imposed.

The European Commission has decided to financially support the farmers of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria — €100 million will be allocated for them, of which the Poles will receive almost €40 million.