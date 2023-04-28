“Ukrenergo” predicts a possible shortage of electricity in the summer due to planned repairs

"Ukrenergo" predicts a possible shortage of electricity in the summer due to scheduled repairs. It is planned to be covered by thermal power plants and imports.

The head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytsky told about this on the air of the telethon.

Usually during the spring and summer, there is a surplus of capacity that allows Ukraine to export electricity, but this year, due to significant damage to power plants, a deficit may also occur in the summer.

"The repair campaign of spring and summer 2023 will be one of the most difficult. This is influenced by the large-scale destruction that the power system suffered in the winter, and the fact that several large power plants remain in occupation," he noted.

He added that the power of these power plants was not enough in winter and is not enough now. In Ukraine, all available generating capacities will be activated to maintain the balance of the energy system.

Kudrytsky clarified that the deficit will be compensated by increasing the capacity of thermal power plants. It is also possible that instead of exporting electricity, as now, it will have to be imported.