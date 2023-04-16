Ukraine will resume electricity exports to one more country

From Monday, April 17, Ukraine can start exporting electricity to Slovakia in the amount of 200 MW every hour.
This was reported in the company "Ukrenergo".
Four participants participated in the corresponding auction. At the auction, 100% of the available bandwidth was allocated in this direction.
- On April 11, Ukraine resumed electricity exports. Currently, it is supplied to Poland and Moldova only under the condition of priority provision of Ukrainians.
- The maximum capacity for electricity export to Europe is currently 400 MW.