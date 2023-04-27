Poland simplifies the export of drones to Ukraine, the Ministry of Economy reports.

Now it will operate on the basis of a general permit, that is, it is not necessary to obtain an individual permit when transporting each batch of drones. This should speed up the delivery of drones to the front.

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine emphasized that this decision is very important, because it is through Poland that volunteers purchase the main volumes of drones.

This permit can be used by any commercial or non-profit organization, or an individual residing on the territory of Poland.

The permit applies only to a certain category of drones defined in the order. Namely, unmanned aerial vehicles intended for controlled flight outside the direct line of sight of the operator, with a maximum duration of at least 30 minutes, but less than an hour, and intended for takeoff and maintenance. Stable controlled flight in wind gusts over 46.3 km/h.