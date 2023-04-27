The Czech Republic allocates almost one million euros for Ukrainian pilots. They will be trained in civil aviation

This year, the Czech Republic will allocate almost one million euros to train 20-25 Ukrainian civil aviation pilots.

Czech Radio writes about it.

The Czech government will allocate funds from the program of humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine approved in 2022. Within its framework, the Czech Republic will allocate approximately €21 million every year from 2023 to 2025.

Students of the National Aviation University (NAU) will go to study in the Czech Republic. After it, they will be able to operate a civil aircraft as co-pilots.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic is convinced that this educational project "will contribute to the speedy restoration of air traffic and, therefore, the general reconstruction of the country."