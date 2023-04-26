Slovenia secretly transferred 20 Valuk armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The government of #Slovenia transferred 20 Valuk armored vehicles to Ukraine under conditions of complete secrecy. They are armed with 40-mm automatic grenade launchers. There were 85 of them in Slovenia.

This was reported by the local publication 24UR with reference to its own sources.

Transportation to Ukraine was completed this week under conditions of complete secrecy. The operation itself lasted several months, because the armored vehicles had to be prepared, serviced and transported. She was taken by plane to one of the neighboring countries. The stop was probably in one of the two logistics centers for the collection of aid to Ukraine in Poland or Slovakia.