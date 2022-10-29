Slovenia transferred 28 M-55S tanks to Ukraine

Slovenia handed Ukraine 28 M-55S tanks, which are a modernized version of the Soviet T-55 tank. This is the second large batch of weapons that Slovenia transferred to Ukraine.

This is reported by the 24UR TV channel.

The M-55S is a deep modernization of the old Soviet tank T-55, which was produced in the 1950s and 1970s. The M-55S is equipped with a 105 mm gun with a heat jacket, active armor and an improved fire control system. Slovenia carried out the modernization together with an Israeli company.

These tanks were in the reserve of the Slovenian army. The country has a total of 30 of them. According to the agreement with Germany, the Ministry of Defense of Slovenia will receive 35 8x8 heavy truck loaders and five 8x8 heavy water tanks for the formation of a medium battalion group.