Germany and Slovenia agreed on the transfer of 28 tanks to Ukraine

The governments of Germany and Slovenia agreed on the transfer of M-55S tanks to Ukraine. The Slovenians will give up their tanks, and in return, they will receive military transport vehicles from the Germans.

This was discussed in a conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

"This ʼcircular exchangeʼ will also strengthen defense cooperation between Slovenia and Germany," the message states.

Instead of 28 M-55S tanks, Slovenia will receive 35 military transport trucks and 5 automobile tanks from Germany.

The M-55S is a deep modernization of the old Soviet T-55 tanks, which were produced in the 1950s and 1970s. Slovenia carried out the modernization together with an Israeli company.