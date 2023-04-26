The Czech Republic imposed sanctions against the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill.

This was reported in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church is accused of supporting Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. The Czech Foreign Ministry also noted that Volodymyr Mykhailovych Gundyaev, known as Patriarch Kirill, is a longtime associate of Vladimir Putin and uses his position to provide religious justification and explanations for Russian aggression in his sermons and public speeches.

Now Kirill has been banned from entering the Czech Republic, conducting financial transactions through Czech structures, and any of his assets in the country must be frozen.