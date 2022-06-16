Britain announces sanctions against Patriarch Kirill, Putinʼs aides and Russian colonels

Great Britain has added Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, to the sanctions list.

This is stated on the website of the British government.

Patriarch Kirill, also known as Vladimir Gundyaev, possible FSB agent, came under sanctions for supporting and approving Putinʼs war.

Also to the sanctions list was added Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian ombudswoman for childrenʼs rights, for the forced relocation and adoption of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions are also aimed at Putinʼs allies: Sergei Savostyanov, a member of the Moscow City Duma, a representative of Putinʼs political elite, and Aleksei Isaykin, president and board member of the Volga-Dnepr group. This Russian transport company carries out significant air transportation, and it was with it that the Russian government signed a contract for the construction of air bridges that carry important cargo.

The sanctions also targeted four colonels of the 64th Special Motorized Rifle Brigade, a unit known to have killed, raped and tortured civilians in Bucha.

The British Foreign Office stressed that Putinʼs aggression goes beyond Ukraine, and Russian exports are fueling conflicts around the world. Therefore, the new sanctions also affected organizations responsible for supplying aircraft parts to the Myanmar army.