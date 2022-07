Canada has imposed sanctions against Patriarch Kirill, Russian propagandists and the media

Canada introduced sanctions against Russian Patriarch Kirill (Volodymyr Gundyaev).

This is stated in the message of the Canadian government.

Disinformers were also on the list:

propagandist Kateryna Andreeva;

Petro Akopov — a propagandist;

Olga Skabeeva — a propagandist;

Zakhar Prilepin — a propagandist;

Maria Zakharova — spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs;

Tigran Khudaverdyan — a businessman, Deputy General Director and executive member of the Yandex Board of Directors;

Andriy Lypov — head of Roskomnadzor;

Milosh Wagner, Volodymyr Logunov, Vadym Subotin and Oleg Terlyakov — deputy heads of Roskomnadzor;

The Regnum and Roskomnadzor news agencies, TASS, Pervyi Kanal, Rossiya 24, VGTRK, RT, Sputnik, Vesti.Ru and Gazprom-media TV channels were also on the sanctions list.

Canada has also banned the import of certain gold products from Russia, including unwrought gold, semi-wrought gold, gold powder, coin gold and gold jewelry.