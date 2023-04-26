91 Ukrainians have already been evacuated from Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in cooperation with other agencies, evacuated 91 Ukrainians from Sudan who were in the war zone there.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

From April 24 to 26, diplomats evacuated three groups of citizens.

The first group included 83 Ukrainians and four Sudanese — members of their families, as well as 51 foreigners — citizens of Georgia, Peru, Canada and St. Kitts and Nevis.

"64 Ukrainians expressed a desire to return to the Motherland. It is expected that they will arrive today on a chartered flight to Poland and will be delivered to Ukraine," informed the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Nikolenko, another group of five Ukrainians was taken by bus to the territory of Egypt.

"They are safe now," he assured.

Three more citizens were evacuated in coordination with the German government.

"In total, Ukraine has already evacuated 91 citizens from Sudan," noted the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.