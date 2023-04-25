Ukraine conducted a successful rescue operation and took 138 people out of Sudan, including 87 Ukrainians (mostly aviation specialists — pilots, technicians and their family members).
This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) on April 25.
Citizens of Georgia and Peru were also evacuated. A total of 138 citizens were rescued, including 35 women and 12 children.
All evacuees are safe in Egypt. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance, food and water. Citizens of Ukraine are provided with visa and documentary support and expect a quick return home.
- On April 15, an attempted military coup took place in Sudan. The Rapid Response Force (RSF) began fighting against the Sudanese army in Khartoum and other key cities. At the same time, it became known that one of the two planes of the Ukrainian airline SkyUp was damaged in Khartoum, and its 36 employees were transported to a safe place. Ukrainian planes were there as part of a contract with Sun Air. From the beginning of 2023, they operated flights to Cairo (Egypt), Riyadh and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).
- On April 24, the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Response Force agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.