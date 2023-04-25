Ukraine conducted a successful rescue operation and took 138 people out of Sudan, including 87 Ukrainians (mostly aviation specialists — pilots, technicians and their family members).

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) on April 25.

Citizens of Georgia and Peru were also evacuated. A total of 138 citizens were rescued, including 35 women and 12 children.

All evacuees are safe in Egypt. They were provided with the necessary medical assistance, food and water. Citizens of Ukraine are provided with visa and documentary support and expect a quick return home.

