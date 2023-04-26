On the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the water level is rising for the second day in a row, but the peak of water harvesting has already passed

On the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the water level is rising for the second day in a row after a week-long decline. On April 26, near the Metro bridge, the water level rose by six centimeters and reached 9 300 centimeters.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) writes about this.

Flooding of floodplains is prevented by a layer of about 35 centimeters. This applies to the islands in the Muromets Park, Hydropark, Trukhaniv Island, Halerna Zatoka, Korchuvate, and private plots in the Osokorki district.

As for emergency flooding, there are none in Kyiv, and the level of danger of hydrological phenomena remains the first (yellow).