In four regions, a red level of danger was declared due to floods

In a number of regions of Ukraine, the highest (red) level of danger due to water logging has been declared.

This was reported by the head of the hydrological forecasting department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center of the State Emergency Service Ilya Perevozchikov.

In Volyn and Rivne regions, a yellow level of danger was declared, in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions — orange, and in Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions — red.

The red level of danger was also declared in the section of the Dnipro within the Chernihiv region, in the border area with Belarus.