The peak of spring watering has passed. The water level in the Dnipro River remains stable

The peak of the spring flood has passed on the Dnipro River. The water level rose by 11 centimeters during the day, but the situation is stabilizing, the Kyiv City State Administration writes.

Near the Metro bridge on April 25, the water rose to 592 centimeters above the "0" mark. More than a meter remains before the critical level — 715 centimeters.

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, in Kyiv, Vyshhorod, Brovary and Boryspil districts, floodplain areas and low garden plots are still flooded. This will continue until at least April 26.

Currently, there are no emergency floods in Kyiv, and rescuers continue to monitor the situation.