A draft law on restarting the tax service was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A draft law on restarting the State Tax Service (STS) was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). It provides for the dismissal of the management.

The head of the financial committee of the Rada Danylo Hetmantsev informed about this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the conditions for restarting the STS are similar to those of customs and the Bureau of Economic Security. They envisage holding a competition for the post of chairman with the participation of international partners.

There are also guarantees of independence for the head of the tax department, full re-certification of all employees and an increase in their salaries.