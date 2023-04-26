A draft law on restarting the tax service was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada

A draft law on restarting the State Tax Service (STS) was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament). It provides for the dismissal of the management.
The head of the financial committee of the Rada Danylo Hetmantsev informed about this in his Telegram channel.
According to him, the conditions for restarting the STS are similar to those of customs and the Bureau of Economic Security. They envisage holding a competition for the post of chairman with the participation of international partners.
There are also guarantees of independence for the head of the tax department, full re-certification of all employees and an increase in their salaries.
- On April 11, the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading adopted draft law No. 6490-d on the reset of customs. The draft law proposes to change the procedure for the competitive selection of the head of customs — on the basis of the best practices of competitions for anti-corruption bodies (SAPO, NABU). It is also proposed to introduce an annual external audit of the effectiveness of customs operations.
- On February 1, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the leadership of the State Customs Service. Acting chairman Vyacheslav Demchenko and his deputy Oleksandr Shchutsky were dismissed from their positions. In addition, customs instituted disciplinary proceedings against another deputy Ruslan Cherkaskyi. During the investigation, he was removed from his post.