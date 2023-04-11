The Verkhovna Rada has previously approved the reset of customs

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 6490-d on the reset of customs.

This was reported on April 11 by the head of the Verkhovna Radaʼs committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev and his deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Pro — 260 MPs.

The draft law proposes to change the procedure for the competitive selection of the head of customs — on the basis of the best practices of competitions for anti-corruption bodies (SAPO, NABU). The tender commission will consist of 9 people, who will be determined by the government, five of them will be selected based on the proposals of international organizations. The competition committee will identify only one person who will be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration for appointment.