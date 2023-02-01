The government dismissed the management of the customs office

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the leadership of the State Customs Service.

This was reported in the official Telegram channel of the government.

The acting head Vyacheslav Demchenko was dismissed from his post. His deputy Oleksandr Shchutskyi was also dismissed.

In addition, customs instituted disciplinary proceedings against another deputy, Ruslan Cherkaskyi. He was suspended from his post for the period of the investigation.

Demchenkoʼs deputy Serhii Zvyahintsev will temporarily perform the duties of the head of customs.