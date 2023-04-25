Zelensky signed the European integration law to simplify domestic air transportation

The President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the European integration law, which introduces a number of European standards for Ukrainian civil aviation.

This was reported in the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Hereʼs what it provides:

Simplification of the procedure for issuing an airworthiness certificate and flight permit for certain aircraft imported to Ukraine. That is, if the plane is certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency, re-certification in Ukraine is not required.

Abolition of mandatory obtaining of rights to operate air lines for Ukrainian air carriers for regular flights in Ukraine and abroad. The same rule applies to charter transportation in Ukraine. That is, now, both in Europe and in Ukraine, a certified air carrier does not necessarily have the right to operate an air line. Only approval of slots at national airports is sufficient.

Previously, in order for the company to operate on the territory of the airport, certification was required — it took from three months to six months. The new law cancels certification, but it is necessary to submit a package of documents that confirms compliance with the requirements of the law — and you can work immediately, instead of waiting.

Mandatory certification was also canceled for companies that provide agency services for the sale of air transportation and train relevant personnel.

On April 19, the low-cost airline Ryanair informed that it is ready to quickly resume flights in Ukraine as soon as they become safe again. The airline has hired almost 60 Ukrainian pilots and approximately 80 flight attendants, who are waiting for the opening of the market mainly at Ryanairʼs bases in Poland. The airline plans to establish 30 routes and have several bases in the country within 12 months of its return.