“Ryanair” is recruiting Ukrainian pilots and flight attendants to immediately resume work in Ukraine

Ryanair is recruiting a large number of Ukrainian pilots and flight attendants to resume work in Ukraine immediately after the end of the war.

This was stated by the general director of the company Michael OʼLeary, writes Reuters.

According to him, Ryanair is ready to resume flights in Ukraine as soon as it becomes safe.

"We are hiring enough Ukrainian pilots and flight attendants specifically so that we can re-establish bases in Ukraine if and when it is safe to do so," OʼLeary noted.