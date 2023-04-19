Ryanair wants to fly to Ukraine two weeks after it becomes possible. The company plans 30 routes

Budget airline Ryanair informed it is ready to quickly resume flights in Ukraine as soon as they become safe again.

This was stated by the companyʼs executive director Michael OʼLeary, Bloomberg cites.

The airline has hired almost 60 Ukrainian pilots and approximately 80 flight attendants, who are waiting for the opening of the market mainly at Ryanairʼs bases in Poland. The airline plans to establish 30 routes and have several bases in the country within 12 months of its return.

"We could fly there in about two weeks. We are actively looking for ways and where we can return to Ukraine," noted OʼLeary.