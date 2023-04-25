The government picked first six settlements to be renewed “better then they were before hostilities”

The Cabinet of Ministers picked first six settlements to be renewed "better then they were before hostilities". These will be complex reconstruction projects, and not just spot restoration of destroyed buildings.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting.

According to him, the first participants of the experimental program will be:

the city of Borodyanka (Kyiv region);

Moschun village (Kyiv region);

the city of Trostyanets (Sumy region);

the village of Posad-Pokrovske (Kherson region);

the village of Yahidne (Chernihiv region);

the village of Tsyrkuny (Kharkiv region).

"This means that not individual buildings and structures will be rebuilt, but everything — with a systemic approach, new planning and complete transformation of these settlements," the Prime Minister explained.

He emphasized that this does not mean that the reconstruction will not affect other settlements. It is already underway throughout the country.

Shmyhal also informed that the government has created an interdepartmental working group, which will consider the issue of allocation of funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Russiaʼs Armed Aggression. This group will review all rehabilitation projects submitted by various agencies. All information will be open, so every Ukrainian will be able to monitor exactly where the money is being spent on reconstruction.