Japan will allocate $400 million to restore Ukraineʼs infrastructure

The government of Japan will provide Ukraine with grant aid in the amount of $400 million within the Emergency Recovery Program "Phase 2" and another $70 million through the mechanism of the United Nations Development Program.

The press services of the Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan write about this.

Money from the Emergency Recovery Program will go towards equipment and services to rebuild critical infrastructure, demining, rebuilding agriculture and strengthening democracy.

Funds from the UN program will be directed specifically to the energy infrastructure that was damaged by the shelling of the Russian invaders.

The decision on the grant agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will be concluded in the near future. The documents have already been signed by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine — the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori.