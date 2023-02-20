Japan will provide $5.5 billion for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida informed that his country will provide $5.5 billion to restore the infrastructure of Ukraine destroyed by Russia.

Kyodo News writes about it.

Kishida also plans to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the online summit of the "Big Seven" organized by Japan.

According to the publicationʼs sources, at this meeting Kishida plans to present his vision of a world without nuclear weapons against the background of ongoing fears that Russia may use them in a war with Ukraine.

At a virtual meeting of the "Big Seven" countries (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States) and the European Union, it is likely that they will agree to continue supporting Ukraine, writes Kyodo.