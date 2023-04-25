Serbia was outraged by Ukraineʼs position regarding the vote in the Council of Europe for Kosovoʼs membership

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic stated that he was "unpleasantly surprised" by Ukraineʼs position during the vote in the Council of Europe for Kosovoʼs membership application.

N1 writes about it.

He emphasized that Serbia always supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and condemns its violations in all international resolutions. Instead, Ukraine abstained during the vote for Kosovoʼs membership. Official Kyiv does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state.

He also criticized Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece and Slovakia, which supported Kosovoʼs bid. Instead, Dacic thanked Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Spain, Romania and Georgia for voting against. He expressed special thanks to Hungary, which recognized the independence of Kosovo, but voted against its application.

A day before, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced that the country had successfully passed the first stage of membership in the Council of Europe. It received more than two-thirds of the necessary votes in support of the application for admission to the Council of Europe.