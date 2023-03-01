The President of Serbia does not want to sign the EUʼs plan to normalize relations with Kosovo because of the UN clause

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said he would not sign a plan to normalize relations with Kosovo because of clauses related to mutual recognition and Kosovoʼs entry into the United Nations.

This is reported by Balkan Insight.

"We are ready to discuss the implementation plan, but I will not sign it. [...] This is what I said to [French President] Macron and [German Chancellor] Scholz in Munich, as well as to all major leaders — we cannot talk about mutual recognition and Kosovoʼs entry into the UN," Aleksandar Vučić said on television

Vučić agreed with the need to normalize relations with Kosovo and said he was ready to work on it. "Letʼs make reasonable compromises about real life," he added.

He said the next meetings with EU Ambassador Miroslav Lajčak would focus on the implementation plan, adding that pressure on Serbia was likely to continue because they needed "some kind of result" before the next European Council meeting on March 24.