Kosovo and Serbia agreed on a plan to normalize relations.

This was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.

"There is an agreement. Kosovo and Serbia agreed on an implementation annex to the agreement on the way to normalizing relations. The parties are fully committed to complying with all articles of the agreement and to fulfill their respective obligations promptly and in good faith,” he wrote on Twitter.

This agreement commits Kosovo to immediately begin negotiations to grant the Serbian community in Kosovo an appropriate level of self-government. Within 30 days, Belgrade and Pristina must establish a joint monitoring committee chaired by the EU. The parties also agreed to approve the declaration of missing persons urgently. For its part, the EU will organize a donor conference on investment and financial assistance to Kosovo and Serbia within 150 days. But until the parties fulfill all provisions of the agreement on the normalization of relations, no payments will be made.