At night, drones attacked an oil depot in the occupied Luhansk region, as well as the suburbs of Moscow and Belgorod

In the temporarily occupied town of Rovenky (Luhansk region), a drone attacked an oil depot at night, after which a fire broke out there. It happened around three oʼclock in the morning, just like the attack in Sevastopol.

The occupiers say that they were able to extinguish the fire by 05:40, there are no victims or victims.

Rovenky is located 60 kilometers from the border with the Russian Federation. The Novoshakhtynsk border crossing and the Rostov region can be reached by car in one hour (62-67 kilometers depending on the route).

In addition to the explosions in the occupied Luhansk region and Sevastopol, the drone attacked the Moscow suburbs.

The Russian propaganda agency TASS, with reference to security forces, reported the fall of a drone with explosives near Moscow.

The Russians write that the UAV was found in a forest lane in the Bogorodsk district of the Moscow region.

Drones also attacked the Belgorod region en masse — four UAVs flew there just yesterday.