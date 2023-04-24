Explosions rang out in Sevastopol at night. The occupiers states the navy repelled an attack by surface drones

On the night of April 24, explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol. This happened at 03:31 and 03:44, after which rounds from a large-caliber installation were heard towards the sea.

Correspondents of the "Radio Liberty" project — "Crym.Realii” [”Crimea.Realities"] — report this.

According to them, the explosions were heard from the area where military units are located, not far from the Nakhimovsky School and the Shooting Bay.

The OSINT community reports a successful drone attack on the base of the 68th brigade of ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

In the morning, a video of a powerful explosion in the water area, taken from a fairly close distance, appeared on social networks.

The illegal "governor" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev claims that the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation repelled an attack by surface drones.

"One surface drone was destroyed by the anti-submarine warfare [anti-submarine warfare] forces, the second exploded by itself. Everything happened during the external raid, no objects were damaged," he noted.

The spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Yurii Ignat, commenting on the broadcast of the telethon about the message of the Russian occupiers, said that such targets are difficult to shoot down.

"Conventional drones moving on the water surface are a rather difficult target that is difficult to hit. Therefore, the means of modern combat with the use of UAVs of various types will be increased," Ignat added.

Starting from August 2022, the sounds of explosions can be heard almost every day in Crimea and Sevastopol. The Russian authorities explain this by shooting at "Ukrainian drones" and "the work of air defense".