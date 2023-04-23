Cyprus has blocked the accounts of “helpers” of Russian oligarchs. They helped the Russians circumvent sanctions

Cyprus has frozen the assets of those who allegedly helped Russian oligarchs circumvent sanctions. These individuals were named by the United States and Great Britain.

AFP writes about it.

The Financial Commissioner of Cyprus, Pavlos Ioannou, announced the blocking of the accounts of individuals and legal entities involved in the circumvention of sanctions against Russia.

The United States and Great Britain imposed sanctions on 13 Cypriot citizens and some companies for allegedly helping Russian oligarchs hide their wealth.

Meanwhile, the islandʼs largest creditor, the Bank, notified four thousand clients with Russian citizenship and non-EU residency that they had closed their accounts.