Politico: Brussels will discuss the 11th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation after Easter

A new round of discussions of the 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions between the European Commission and EU ambassadors will begin immediately after Easter according to the Western rite, that is, after April 9.
Politico writes about this, referring to three European diplomats.
According to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the next sanctions package will deal with the fight against sanctions evasion and the elimination of loopholes.
- Switzerland has already joined the previous package of sanctions, the tenth. Later, Norway joined it, which, in particular, expanded the list of personal sanctions.
- On February 25, the European Union adopted the tenth package of sanctions introduced due to Russiaʼs illegal invasion of Ukraine. In total, restrictions were introduced against 87 individuals and 34 legal entities. The EU banned the import of synthetic rubber and bitumen from Russia, as well as the transit through Russia of dual purpose goods. Previously, the ban applied only to exports. Also, Russian citizens are prohibited from managing organizations that are operators of critical infrastructure of the European Union.