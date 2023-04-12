The USA introduced new sanctions against Russia

The USA has introduced new sanctions against Russia and is further restricting its access to the international financial system through intermediaries and their businesses.

The Ministry of Finance announced this on April 12.

"As the Kremlin looks for ways to circumvent multilateral sanctions and export controls, the United States and our allies and partners will continue to disrupt the evasion schemes that support Putin on the battlefield," said US Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson.

The list includes more than 120 organizations and individuals in 20 countries. In particular, the private military company "Patriot", which is related to the Minister of Defense of Russia Sergei Shoigu and competes with "PMC Wagner", as well as the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin and "Unarmiya" were under sanctions.

Also on the list is the Chinese company China HEAD Aerospace Technology, which sells satellite images. According to the State Department, she supplied satellite images of Ukraine to organizations associated with Wagner PMC and its head Yevgeny Prigozhyn.

The Chinese King-Pai Technology HK Co, Ltd, which was a supplier for several enterprises of Russiaʼs military-industrial complex, also came under sanctions.

The United States also imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanovʼs company USM Holdings, as well as its organizations. Among them are the mobile communications operator Megafon, Russiaʼs largest railway manufacturer Metaloinvest (including subsidiaries of Metaloinvest in Switzerland and the UAE), the operator of the Udokan copper project in Russia, and Alisher Usmanovʼs Uzbek cement producer Akhangarancement.

The US Treasury has also imposed sanctions on the International Investment Bank (IBB), which is based in Budapest and whose controlling stake belongs to Russia ( here is more detail about this bank ).

"The presence of the MIB in Budapest allows Russia to increase its intelligence presence in Europe and opens the door to the Kremlinʼs malicious activities, and can also be a mechanism for corruption and illegal financing, including sanctions violations," explained the US Treasury Department.

The company providing trust services Sequoia Treuhand Trust Reg, based in Liechtenstein, was also under sanctions, its clients are Russian elites, in particular, Gennady Timchenko.