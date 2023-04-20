During the party event, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Szijarto spoke against the background of the map of “Greater Hungary”

At the event, the party of Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán "Fidesz" showed a map of "Greater Hungary" with the borders of the First World War. In the background of the image, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Sijarto, spoke.

MEP Vlad Gheorghe drew attention to this.

"Greater Hungary" is the territory of the former Kingdom of Hungary before the First World War. Now most of these territories are included in Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine. After World War I, Hungary was left with only about 30% of the territories it had before the war.