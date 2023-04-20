Austria has frozen almost €2 billion of Russian assets

Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner informed that his country had frozen almost €2 billion of Russian financial assets.
He met with the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury for Countering Terrorism and Money Laundering Brian Nelson and noted the importance of strategic cooperation between the EU and the US.
"Effective application of sanctions against Russia in the interests of Austria, Europe and the USA. We support Western sanctions against the aggressor and have frozen almost €2 billion of Russian financial assets since the beginning of the war," noted Magnus Brunner.
- As of January 2023, Greece and Malta froze the fewest Russian assets among EU countries — €212,000 and €147 000, respectively. At the time, 27 EU countries reported freezing nearly €20.3 billion in Russian assets, with Italy, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Austria and Luxembourg reporting more than a billion euros in freezes.
- On January 19, 2023, it became known that the US Department of Justice plans to begin transferring part of the confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine through the State Department in the coming months.
- Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on February 24 that Ukraine claims $300-500 billion of frozen Russian assets.