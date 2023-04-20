Austria has frozen almost €2 billion of Russian assets

Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner informed that his country had frozen almost €2 billion of Russian financial assets.

He met with the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury for Countering Terrorism and Money Laundering Brian Nelson and noted the importance of strategic cooperation between the EU and the US.

"Effective application of sanctions against Russia in the interests of Austria, Europe and the USA. We support Western sanctions against the aggressor and have frozen almost €2 billion of Russian financial assets since the beginning of the war," noted Magnus Brunner.