NASA denied information that their satellite could fall over Kyiv

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) denied information that their satellite could be the cause of the explosions over Kyiv.
NASA representative Rob Margreta informed about this in a BBC commentary.
They emphasized that the RHESSI satellite was still in orbit when the flares were seen over Kyiv.
He also noted that NASA and the US Department of Defense continued to track the trajectory of the satellite.
- In the evening of April 19, unknown flashes were visible in Kyiv and the region. After that, an air alert was immediately announced. The Kyiv City Military Administration explained that the outbreaks were caused by the fall of a NASA satellite. The Air Force also said that the flares were related to the fall of a satellite or meteorite — but this is still being clarified.
- On April 17, researchers warned that a 270-kilogram NASA satellite, which has been studying the Sun since 2002, will fall to Earth this week. It was decommissioned in 2018. Most of this mass would have turned into ash and steam during the fall. Researchers have estimated the risk of harm to anyone on Earth as low, about 1 in 2 467.