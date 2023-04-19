The United States allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $325 million. It includes ammunition for HIMARS

The United States announced a new package of military aid worth $325 million. It includes:
- additional ammunition for HIMARS systems;
- 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
- heavy anti-tank guided missiles (TOW);
- complexes of anti-tank weapons AT-4;
- anti-tank mines;
- more than 9 million cartridges for small arms;
- high-precision aviation ammunition;
- spare parts and other field equipment.
- In late March, the White House said it had seen no violations related to Ukraineʼs use of military aid.
- At the beginning of March, the Reuters agency wrote that Ukraine asked the United States for cluster munitions to drop them from drones.