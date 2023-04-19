News

The United States allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $325 million. It includes ammunition for HIMARS

Anhelina Sheremet
The United States announced a new package of military aid worth $325 million. It includes:

  • additional ammunition for HIMARS systems;
  • 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
  • heavy anti-tank guided missiles (TOW);
  • complexes of anti-tank weapons AT-4;
  • anti-tank mines;
  • more than 9 million cartridges for small arms;
  • high-precision aviation ammunition;
  • spare parts and other field equipment.