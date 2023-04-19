The Pentagon confirmed the arrival of the first Bradley fighting vehicles in Ukraine

The Pentagon confirmed the arrival of the first Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. This is the first official confirmation from the US.
Pentagon representative Charlie Dietz told about this in a comment to The War Zone.
"Yes, we can confirm that the Bradley part has arrived," he reported.
Exactly how many Bradleys Ukraine has already received is unknown. The USA promised to transfer more than a hundred such machines.
The day before, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on its Twitter photos of the Bradley, which have already been repainted into a pixel of Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- More than seven thousand Ukrainian servicemen have been trained in the United States since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale war with Ukraine. At the end of March, more than four thousand Ukrainian soldiers completed their training in Germany, in particular, one brigade trained on Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and the second on Stryker armored personnel carriers.
- Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraineʼs partners have promised or already handed over 400 tanks and 700 pieces of artillery to the Ukrainian army. The only thing that Ukraine has not received so far is long-range missiles.