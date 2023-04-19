The Pentagon confirmed the arrival of the first Bradley fighting vehicles in Ukraine

The Pentagon confirmed the arrival of the first Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. This is the first official confirmation from the US.

Pentagon representative Charlie Dietz told about this in a comment to The War Zone.

"Yes, we can confirm that the Bradley part has arrived," he reported.

Exactly how many Bradleys Ukraine has already received is unknown. The USA promised to transfer more than a hundred such machines.

The day before, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on its Twitter photos of the Bradley, which have already been repainted into a pixel of Ukrainian Armed Forces.