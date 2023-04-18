The Pentagon states that the results of the document leak check will be ready in 45 days

The Pentagon informed that the first conclusions about the leak of secret documents will be received within 45 days. They are still trying to establish its scale there.

This is stated on the website of the US Ministry of Defense.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh stated it "continues to hold daily meetings to review the scope and scale of this leak and to ensure appropriate mitigation measures are in place."

The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a review of security and procedures for handling classified documents. He will receive the first conclusions and recommendations within 45 days.

At the same time, the coordinator of strategic communications of the US National Security Council John Kirby noted that the documents that got into the network after the leak from the Pentagon could be fake.