The Pentagon states that the results of the document leak check will be ready in 45 days

The Pentagon informed that the first conclusions about the leak of secret documents will be received within 45 days. They are still trying to establish its scale there.
This is stated on the website of the US Ministry of Defense.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh stated it "continues to hold daily meetings to review the scope and scale of this leak and to ensure appropriate mitigation measures are in place."
The US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a review of security and procedures for handling classified documents. He will receive the first conclusions and recommendations within 45 days.
At the same time, the coordinator of strategic communications of the US National Security Council John Kirby noted that the documents that got into the network after the leak from the Pentagon could be fake.
- On April 6, it became known that classified military documents related to the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the war against Russia were published on social networks (Twitter and Telegram), and on April 7, it became known that a second batch of secret documents of the American authorities was published online. They are talking not only about Ukraine, but also about the activities of the USA in the Indo-Pacific region, in the Middle East, actions to fight terrorism and rivalry with China.
- On April 9, Bellingcat reported that documents from the Pentagon began to appear on the Internet as early as January 2023 on some Discord servers where video game fans chatted.
- On April 10, the Pentagon confirmed that due to the leak of documents, "very sensitive secret" information became public. On April 13, the FBI arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a suspect in the leak of classified Pentagon data.