Reuters: G7 countries will keep the current price limit on Russian oil

The G7 countries and Australia decided to maintain the price limit for Russian oil. It will remain at the level of $60 per barrel.

Reuters writes about this with reference to sources.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, the representatives of the coalition came to the conclusion that the price limitation works both to limit Russian incomes and to preserve the stability of the energy market.

The G7 also plans to provide service providers with guidelines that will prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions. This is about manipulating the tracking of vessels or hiding the costs of shipping, freight, customs and insurance separately from the oil itself.

Recently, the International Energy Agency stated that the price cap achieved its goals of reducing Russiaʼs income and did not cause a sharp rise in oil prices in the world.