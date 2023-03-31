Bloomberg: The EU will not change the price limit for Russian oil

The European Union (EU) does not plan to change the price limit for Russian oil during the review. It will remain at the level of $60 per barrel.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The European Commission sent member countries information that such a price limit effectively limits the Kremlinʼs income and does not affect the global oil market. Therefore, they will not revise the price yet.

They also stated that most of the "Big Seven" countries are not ready to lower the price limit either.

This assessment was based on the report of the International Energy Agency. They said that the price limit achieved its goals of reducing Russiaʼs income and did not cause a sharp rise in oil prices in the world.