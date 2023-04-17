Ukrainian artists will perform in the Eurovision 2023 final. It will be opened by last yearʼs winners Kalush Orchestra

In the Eurovision 2023 final, invited Ukrainian artists will perform: Kalush Orchestra, Go_A, Jamala, Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka.
The song contest will be held on May 13 in Liverpool, Great Britain on behalf of Ukraine. Ukrainian performers will take the stage during the Flag Parade of 26 finalist countries.
The grand final of Eurovision will be opened by the winners of last yearʼs Kalush Orchestra show. They and other Ukrainian artists will perform their competition songs in a new arrangement — they will be combined with classic British hits.
- At Eurovision 2022, representatives of Ukraine Kalush Orchestra won, but due to the war, next year the competition will be held in Britain, which took second place. This will be the ninth time that the Eurovision Song Contest has been held in Great Britain — more than any other country. The competition will be hosted by the British city of Liverpool.
- The band Tvorchi will come from Ukraine to the competition. Preparation for their performance and the trip of the creative team to Liverpool will cost almost 3 million hryvnias.