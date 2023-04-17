The Defense Minister Reznikov apologized for comparing losses in the war and victims of the earthquake in Turkey

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov apologized for an interview in which he said that Ukraineʼs losses in the war were less than the number of people killed in the earthquake in Turkey.

The minister wrote about this on his Twitter.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone in Ukraine or Turkey who was offended by my comments in an interview with La Razon newspaper. Ukrainians sympathize with the Turkish people. We understand what itʼs like to bury thousands of innocent people — friends and neighbors. I am grateful to our Turkish friends for their steadfast support and firm position on Crimea since the beginning of the Russian invasion," he wrote.