Minister of Defense Reznikov stated that Ukraineʼs losses in the war are smaller than the number of people killed in the earthquake in Turkey

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraineʼs losses in the war are smaller than the number of people killed in the earthquake in Turkey. According to official data, 50,500 people died there.

He said this in an interview with the Argentine newspaper La Razon.

"I canʼt tell you the number, but I can assure you that the total number is less than the number of people killed in the earthquake in Turkey," he said.

According to him, Ukraineʼs losses are much lower than Russiaʼs. In Bakhmut alone, the Russians lose 500 soldiers killed and wounded every day.