Slovakia handed over 13 promised MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad informed that his country has handed over all 13 promised MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia.

According to Nad, the planes were transferred by land. "A huge thank you to everyone involved, because in these cases itʼs a really important and complex logistical operation," he noted.



Slovakia handed over the first four MiG-29s on March 23. Now the other nine planes have arrived in Ukraine.