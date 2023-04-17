Five members of the G7 have reached a deal to push Russia out of the international nuclear energy market

Great Britain, the United States, Canada, Japan and France have informed about an agreement aimed at ousting Russia from the international nuclear energy market.
This was reported in the British government.
The five G7 countries have agreed to develop joint secure supply chains for uranium fuel that isolate Russia and to invest in clean, cheap and secure energy sources. The countries also agreed to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, particularly coal.
"The agreement will form the basis for completely pushing Putin out of the nuclear fuel market, and to do so as quickly as possible, in order to deprive him of another source of funding for the barbaric attack on Ukraine," the British government noted in a statement.
- In January 2023, Great Britain created the Nuclear Fuel Fund. Up to £75 million will be spent on nuclear energy production. The UK government wants to provide up to 24 GW of nuclear power by 2050.
- At the end of February, seven power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants were completely switched to the fuel of the American Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB. In 2024, all 15 power units will operate on it.