Five members of the G7 have reached a deal to push Russia out of the international nuclear energy market

Great Britain, the United States, Canada, Japan and France have informed about an agreement aimed at ousting Russia from the international nuclear energy market.

This was reported in the British government.

The five G7 countries have agreed to develop joint secure supply chains for uranium fuel that isolate Russia and to invest in clean, cheap and secure energy sources. The countries also agreed to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, particularly coal.

"The agreement will form the basis for completely pushing Putin out of the nuclear fuel market, and to do so as quickly as possible, in order to deprive him of another source of funding for the barbaric attack on Ukraine," the British government noted in a statement.