Seven power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants were switched to American Westinghouse fuel

Seven power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants were completely switched to the fuel of the American Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB. In 2024, all 15 power units will operate on it.

This was reported in the Energoatom company.

Thanks to this transition, nuclear energy of Ukraine will finally not depend on Russia. According to the president of Energoatom Petro Kotin, Ukraine became the first country on the European continent to diversify the supply of nuclear fuel for NPP reactors.

Also, the Energoatom company, together with Westinghouse, is working on the creation of "domestic" production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using the technology of this company.

In November 2022, the Ministry of Energy appointed Energoatom as the operator of the future nuclear installation for the production of heat-separating assemblies for NPP reactors, and in December they agreed on a roadmap for the construction of a technological complex where these assemblies will be produced. It is planned to put the project into operation in 2026.