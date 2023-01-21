“Energoatom” will build new power units at the Khmelnytskyi NPP

New power units will be built at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. The American company Westinghouse will be engaged in construction.

This was announced by the president of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

He said that on January 20, the government of Ukraine decided to organize organizational measures for the construction of new power units. According to this decision, work on the technical and economic justification of the construction will begin.

The new power units will be built using the AR1000 technology of the American company Westinghouse. The AP1000 is a proven Generation III+ reactor with unique, fully passive safety systems, a modular standard design, industry-leading performance and maneuverability.

“We hope that in a few years we will together connect the new AR1000 power unit of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant to the power system. We welcome this decision of the government, with which we continue to implement modern technologies, strengthen our energy front and accelerate the reorientation of Ukrainian energy to Western standards,” Kotin emphasized.